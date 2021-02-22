Demand for Cloud Network Security Software Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

Cloud Network Security Software Market: Introduction

The increasing cyber security threats and emerging cloud network related attacks are driving global cloud network security software market. Cloud network security software protects the network by securing connections between user and cloud offering i.e. SaaS. Companies utilize cloud network security software to protect information stored within cloud and data transferred through cloud applications. Cloud network security software provides secure access points such as gateways and sandboxes users to launch and run cloud application in a protected environment. Vendors provide cloud network security software with encryption and data loss prevention feature to secure the data and files stored in the cloud. The cloud network security software must include features such as provide cloud access governance, secure use of the cloud-based application, monitor unapproved access, encrypt data, protect files in the cloud, and others.

Cloud network security software is a software that helps the organization to take the benefit of the cloud infrastructure. Cloud network security software enables the IT team in control by providing enhanced visibility into network activity. Tools to assess risks, uncover shadow IT, investigate activities, eliminate the threat, and enforce policies are offered by cloud network security software. Cloud network security software enables a smooth and safe transition towards cloud infrastructure Cloud network security software also enables the discovery of all the cloud uses in an organization’s network infrastructure. Cloud network security software includes risk assessment, and control. Cloud network security software monitors and controls the critical data in the cloud by gaining improved visibility. Cloud network security software detects security incidents and anomalous use by incorporation advanced investigation tools and behavioral analytics in order to set alerts and policies, and mitigate the risk of data theft and data loss. Several developments in cloud network security software with reference to technology, the increasing growth rate of the cloud network security software market, along with recent developments and innovations in technology are among the major factors expected to drive the global cloud network security software market during the forecast period.

Cloud Network Security Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of cloud technology is one of the major drivers for the cloud network security software market. Another potential factor driving the demand for cloud network security software is the emergence of 5G, wide adoption of IoT across the industries, the transition from 3rd Generation towards LTE (Long Term Evolution), increasing adoption of IPV6, and others. Expansion in enterprise related business models involving improvised usage of the concealed data center infrastructure using virtualizing techniques to bring in a competitive advantage will also boost the cloud network security software market during the forecast period.

A major challenge for the use of cloud network security software is it requires continuous up gradation to handle the cyber threats. However, vendors are highly focused on the development of advanced cloud network security software to overcome this challenge.

Cloud Network Security Software Market: Segments

Segmentation based on Industry:

Cloud network security software market can be segmented based on industry i.e. healthcare, IT & Telecom, Banking & Financial, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and others.

Segmentation based on the user:

Cloud network security software market can be segmented based on user i.e. Internal Developer, Enterprise Developer, and Partner Developer.

Cloud Network Security Software Market: Key Players

Some of the major players of the cloud network security software market are Huawei Software Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Fortinet, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc., DNA SOFTWARE, Microsoft Corporation, Duo Security, Inc., and others.

Cloud Network Security Software Market: Regional Overview

North America and Western Europe are expected to have the major market share of global cloud network security software market during the forecast period. Due to the high adoption rate of IoT and the early incorporation of 4G/LTE in the North American countries, it is expected that North America will dominate the global cloud network security software market. The Asia Pacific is expected to have high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for developing countries such as China and India.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

