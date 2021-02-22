Global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
ABB Ltd
CGI Group, Inc.
Dude Solutions, Inc.
eMaint
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
IFS AB
Infor
Oracle Corporation
Ramco Systems
SAP SE
Schneider Electric SA
Vesta Partners, LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others (Retail, and metal and mining)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) System are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.