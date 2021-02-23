Lithopone MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Lithopone is a mixture of inorganic compounds, widely used as a white pigment powder. It is composed of a mixture of barium sulfate and zinc sulfide. These insoluble compounds blend well with organic compounds and confer opacity. Related white pigments include titanium dioxide, zinc oxide (“zinc white”), and zinc sulfide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithopone in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Lithopone Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Lithopone Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam Lithopone Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Lithopone Market 2019 (%)

The global Lithopone market was valued at 155.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 173.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Lithopone market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithopone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lithopone production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Lithopone Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Lithopone Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

B301

B311

Others

Vietnam Lithopone Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam Lithopone Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paint & Coating

Plastic

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lithopone Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lithopone Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Lithopone Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam Lithopone Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Xiangtan Red Swallow

Paris Horses

Shanghai Yuejiang

Langfang Hengze

Loman Chemical

Hebei Yuhuan

Xiangt

an Swallow

