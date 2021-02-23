Construction Film MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The expansion of the agriculture sector in developing countries due to the ability of the polymer for maintaining stable soil temperatures is likely to create immense market demand. Rise in farming activities can augur favorably for the market due to its nurturing characteristics. Launch of novel products by companies can entice buyers. Recently, 3M launched a line of construction films with the visual appeal of stone, metal, weave, and wood with applications in elevator carriages, retail furniture, and merchandising racks.

Huge leaps in plastic manufacturing technology and associated application in commercial and residential buildings, refinery, petrochemicals, and others can pave open the scope for the global construction film market.

But stringent policies outlined by federal bodies can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Major industry participants in the global construction film market include:

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.,

Raven, SKC,

DuPont Teijin Films,

Berry Global Inc.,

DowDuPont,

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Saint-Gobain,

RKW SE

Segmentation Analysis:

The global Construction Film Market is segmented by type and application.

By type, it is segmented into polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polypropylene (PP), polyamide, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

By application, it is segmented into concrete slabs, building system, agriculture, vapor retarder, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The APAC region can dominate the market in terms of revenue and demand due to the rapid level of construction activities. Government supported initiatives such as Make in India and Smart City in India are likely to fuel the demand for construction films exponentially. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and concerted efforts for lowering greenhouse gas emissions are touted to drive the regional market demand. Promotional activities by the Indian Green Building Council for fostering development of green buildings can provide the market ample stimulus.

The North America region is expected to display a stellar growth rate during the forecast period due to the large scope for energy-efficient homes. Rising investment of capital via public-private partnerships can fuel the market demand. High need for modular homes which can be fabricated in low amount of time due to options in décor and flexibility can drive the regional market demand. The large spending capacity of consumers coupled with the large disposable income levels of customers is another growth driver.

Europe has the latent potential for massive growth due to the large construction sector in Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands. This is evident by the ambitious plans by the Swedish government for building close to 250,000 homes by 2020. Large need for energy-efficient technology as well as need to meet renewable energy targets for lowering carbon emission levels can bolster market demand. Lastly, the MEA region can register considerable growth due to the rise in number of construction projects globally.

