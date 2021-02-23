Compressor Oil Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global compressor oil market is studied in detail to provide pointers as to the likely growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The key drivers and restraints affecting the global compressor oil market are also studied in the report to provide readers with a clear picture of the market’s major motivating factors.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

The global compressor oil market has been driven majorly by the growing demand from the global construction industry. Compressors play a crucial role in modern construction hydraulics, which has driven the demand for compressor oil in recent years. The growing construction industry in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, allied to the steady resurgence of the construction industry in North America in recent years, is likely to be a major driver for the global compressor oil market over the forecast period. The growing mining sector in Asia Pacific is also a major driver for the global compressor oil market, as compressor oil is crucial in mining operations, where it enables smooth operations for longer hours without encountering any problems.

The growing industrial output in emerging regions is also likely to drive the global compressor oil market over the forecast period. Industrial activities of many types require compressor oils as a crucial ingredient, which has been a key driver for the market. The growing industrial activity in emerging global powers such as China, India, Russia, Indonesia, and Mexico is likely to remain a major driver for the global compressor oil market over the forecast period.

The rising petrochemical manufacturing industry and increasing oil and gas industry operations round the world are also likely to drive the global compressor oil market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for unconventional drilling and extraction is likely to drive the need for compressors, thereby driving the demand for compressor oils. The increasing commercial potential of the petrochemical manufacturing sector is also likely to be a major driver for the global compressor oil market over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global compressor oil market include:

Exxonmobil Corporation,

Royal Dutch Shell plc,

Total S.A.,

Croda International plc,

BASF SE, Lukoil,

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.,

Sasol Limited,

Fuchs Petrolub AG,

Chevron Corporation,

BP plc,

Sinopec Ltd.

Collaborations to enhance the industrial activities of both parties is a popular option in the global compressor oil market. In August 2018, Burckhardt Compression and Exxonmobil signed a global collaboration agreement to enhance their lubrication technology and reach out better to both of their sets of customers.

Segmentation:

The global Compressor Oil Market is segmented on the basis of compressor type, base oil, application, and region.

By compressor type, the global compressor oil market is segmented into reciprocating compressors, centrifugal compressors, sliding vane compressors, screw compressors, and rotary lobe compressors.

By base oil, the global compressor oil market is segmented into synthetic, semi-synthetic, mineral, and biobased.

By application, the global compressor oil market is segmented into petrochemical manufacturing, construction hydraulics and mining equipment, oil and gas machinery, automotive, power generation, food and beverage machines, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the dominant regional market for compressor oil due to the growing industrial activity in the region. The growing petrochemical production, construction, mining, and automotive sectors in Asia Pacific have led to a rise in demand from the compressor oil market. The growing industrialization in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the compressor oil market in the region over the forecast period. The oil and gas industry in China is likely to be a major consumer of compressor oil products over the forecast period, with China emerging as a major consumer of compressor oils in general. The construction and automotive industries in China are also likely to emerge as major players in the global compressor oil market over the forecast period.