Acrylamide Tertiary Butyl Sulfonic (ATBS) Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The market is witnessing a positive growth over the past few years and is expected to continue flourishing due to the importance of ATBS Acid in the application segments.

Acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic (ATBS) acid is largely used in the manufacturing of dispersants in water chemicals, textile, adhesives, and in the mining sector. Also, ATBS has its applications in the personal care and fragrance industry as a fuel additive. The extensive application areas of ATBS is increasing the size of its market.

Acknowledging the constant upsurge, the market is witnessing, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published analysis asserts that the global acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market will garner exponential accruals by 2025 posting a significant CAGR throughout the review period (2017 to 2025).

Responding to the increasing demand with the growing production rate per year the acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market is expanding further. Moreover, its growing demand in the paint & coating, personal care, and other industries have attracted several new entrants to the market, offering them new opportunities. The rising number of producers of this acid has, in turn, impacted the market growth, positively.

These manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to meet the augmenting demand. Similarly, the demand from the supplier side has also increased which as a result is creating a massive demand in the ATBS Acid Market, witnessing the demand from both, suppliers as well as from manufacturers.

Rapid industrialization alongside the ever-increasing population that is dictating the demand in the already burgeoning textile industry is fostering the growth of ATBS acid market. The improving economic conditions, worldwide, on the other hand, are playing a vital role in the growth of the market, improving the standard of living.

On the flip side, factors such as the volatility in the prices and the demand and supply gap of feedstock required for the production of acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid are some of the significant headwinds impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry is expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market include:

Vinati Organics Limited,

Xiamen Changtian Enterprise Co., Ltd.

J & K Scientific Ltd.,

Chengdu Ai Keda Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.,

Meryer

Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.,

Tci Development Co., Ltd.,

Alfa Aesar,

Taiyuan Rhf Co., Ltd.,

Beijing Hwrk Chemicals Limited,

Jia Xing Isenchem Co., Ltd,

Energy Chemical,

Pure Chemistry Scientific Inc.

Competitive Landscape:

Highly competitive, the acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of numerous companies. Constant technological advancements generate strong investment opportunities in the market. Manufacturers strive to commercialize novel techniques that can lower the production cost.

They also try to attain expertise in developing techniques, managing supply chains and in-depth domain knowledge in many advanced materials in addition to the current strategic initiatives such as partnership, acquisition, and expansion of manufacturing facilities to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

August 07, 2018 – Vinati Organics Limited (India), the largest producer of ATBS acid and one of the largest chemical companies, worldwide, announced its capacity expansion plans. The company reported a strong set of Q1FY19 earnings with revenue surging 25 percent. This was primarily led by the growth in ATBS segment which saw revenue growth of around 50 percent.

Company’s stock has seen gains of 20 percent this year and was locked in the upper circuit touching a 52-week high. Moreover, its biggest competitor Lubrizol exited the ATBS market which took the company’s market share to 65 percent globally against 45 percent last quarter. Hence, the company is adding more capacity in this product and expects the performance in this segment to improve further.

Segments:

For enhanced understanding, the market has been segmented into three key dynamics: –

Geographical Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region accounting for the largest producer and consumer of this acid dominates the global acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market with the significant market share. Rapid industrialization alongside the ever-increasing population that is dictating the demand in the already burgeoning textile industry is fostering the growth of ATBS acid market in the region.

The improving economy in the region is playing a vital role in the growth of the market, improving the standard of living. Rapidly developing countries such as India and China perceive a substantial increase in various sectors such as packaging, water treatment, textiles, paints, and coating agents which, in turn, substantiates the growth of the acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market in the region.

Furthermore, the presence of numerous significant producers of ATBS acid in the region such as Vinati Organics Limited and Xiamen Changtian Enterprise Co., Ltd. among others propel the growth of the market, creating new opportunities for the extension.

On the other hand, the acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid market in the North American and European region is too proliferating at a fast pace. Factors such as the presence of a large number of industries using the acrylamide tertiary butyl sulfonic acid at a large scale are boosting the growth of the market, creating a stronghold in the market.

Personal care products and paint & coating agents have been witnessing huge popularity in countries such as the US, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden among others which is acting as a massive driving force accelerating the market in the region.