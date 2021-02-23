Bismuth Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Bismuth Market is expected to witness a momentous growth of 302.39 Million by 2022 by registering an approximately CAGR of 4.15% between 2016 and 2025.

Bismuth is referred to as a chemical element that resembles chemically with antimony and arsenic. In general, Bismuth is hard metal as silvery white in color when produced freshly. Bismuth metal is non-toxic and poses no threat to the environment. Owing to such prominence, Bismuth has enhanced its demands globally. However, with stringent regulations and initiatives by manufacturers to lead the production of it is eventually spurring the global Bismuth market growth in the coming years. Apart from this, the Bismuth market can be classified in various types such as- Bismuth oxide, Bismuth oxychloride-biocide, Bismuth subnitrate, Bismuth subcarbonate, and Bismuth aluminate.

Key Players:

The top players of the global Bismuth market are Hunan Jinwang Bismuth:

Industry Co. Ltd (China),

Hunan YuTeng Nonferrous Metals Co. (China),

Met-Mex Peñoles S.A. de C.V. (Mexico),

5N Plus Inc. (U.S),

Nui Phao Mining Company Ltd (China),

BASF SE (Germany),

Geotech Internation B. V. (Netherlands),

Orrion Chemicals (Europe).

Global Bismuth Market: Drivers & Trends:

As Even, the growing automotive industry where usage of Bismuth is high for rust free coatings, pearlescent coatings, brake linings, and clutch pads are also believed to provide considerable traction to the global Bismuth market over the forecast period.

Other than this, the growing base of metal tungsten production is also expected to surge Bismuth supply in the market. It’s been observed that new participants are venturing in with high production capacity, which increases the competition within the Bismuth market. On the flip side, some rigid regulations related to contamination of resources and water footprint monitoring can hinder the global Bismuth market growth. However, swelling research activities to explore new uses of Bismuth with its physical and chemical traits will uplift the product utilization in more applications across the world and would positively impact the global Bismuth market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Bismuth Market has been segmented by types and applications and by region.

By the mode of type, the market is segmented into Bismuth oxide, Bismuth oxychloride-bioci, Bismuth subnitrate, Bismuth subcarbonate, and Bismuth aluminate.

By the mode of application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical, cosmetics, construction industry, automotive industry, chemical industry, and others.

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, the global Bismuth market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

Among these, Asia Pacific is assessed to be the leading market in terms of value and volume, over the forecast period. With the presence of large scale, Bismuth manufacturers in China are mainly anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Whereas North America and Europe are expected to be the highest consumers of Bismuth oxide.