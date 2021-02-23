GRE PIPES Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Definition:

This is expected to back its growth and as Market Research Future (MRFR) claims, the CAGR could touch 4.2% during the forecast period (2016-2025). Components required for its production are high strength fiberglass and epoxy resins cured with amine.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

GRE pipes have several benefits. These are lightweights which makes it easier for the construction sites to transport products and install them. The high strength it shows brings them at par with carbon steel pipes. These pipes are anti-corrosive and can withstand adverse weather conditions like moist, salty, and swampy environment. These products have longer service life and low thermal conductivity, and the frictional loss is comparatively less than other pipes. Factors such as these have made the component a market favorite among sectors such as oil & gas, chemical plants, desalination plants, dredging, and others. In crude oil transportation, GRE pipes find substantial application.

On the flip side, GRE pipes are prone to impact damage due to which the GRE pipes market could feel threatened by its counterparts such as carbon steel pipes

.Competitive Landscape:

Several companies are promoting the global GRE pipes market as claimed by MRFR in their report on the same market. These companies are

Future Pipe Industries (India),

Pipex Limited (UK),

Epp Composites Pvt. Ltd. (India),

Tamdid pipes (Saudi Arabia),

National Oilwell Varco (US),

Smithline Reinforced Composites (UAE),

Acwapipe (Saudi Arabia),

Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s take on the GRE Pipes market is depending on a segmentation by end-users. The report is expected to bring out complexities and highlight drivers and restraints in a minute way to make predictive analysis easier. The volume-wise and value-wise data are expected to offer a methodical approach for better decision-making ability. At the same time, growth pockets revealed by such an in-depth analysis would ease opportunities for maximization.

Based on the end-user, the GRE pipes market can be segmented into petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and other industries. Among others, agricultural sector is witnessing substantial growth due to several changes made by governments in infrastructure. The oil & gas sector is experiencing remarkable thrust due to the growing operational demand in the sector.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR’s analysis of the GRE pipes market includes regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). The study aims at unearthing growth pockets that would ensure the maximization of opportunities.

Agrarian economies are quite common in the APAC region owing to which a number of countries have increased their use of GRE pipes. This is a substantial market booster. At the same time, several sectors such as petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and others are enjoying a revamping due to the industrial overhauling taking place in countries like India, China, and Thailand. GRE pipes are getting much more prominence due to its less thermal conductivity. The future holds significant prospect for GRE pipes in the region and during the forecast period, its rise would be noteworthy.

North America’s densely-packed industrial belt and infrastructural superiority are expected to give the regional market a much-needed boost. However, the growth would be sluggish in Europe. The region is witnessing implementation of several stringent laws that would hinder the production of GRE pipes.

The Middle East would see a hike in the intake of GRE pipes owing to several industrial changes and increasing construction activities. But in Africa, the growth would be less owing to the presence of several poor economies and lack of infrastructural development.