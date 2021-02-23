Soccer Shin Guards Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

A shin guard or shin pad is a piece of equipment worn on the front of a player’s shin to protect them from injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soccer Shin Guards in India, including the following market information:

India Soccer Shin Guards Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Soccer Shin Guards Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units

India Soccer Shin Guards Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Soccer Shin Guards Market 2019 (%)

The global Soccer Shin Guards market was valued at 222.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 255.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Soccer Shin Guards market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soccer Shin Guards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soccer Shin Guards production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Soccer Shin Guards Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Soccer Shin Guards Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Foam Rubber

Others

India Soccer Shin Guards Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Soccer Shin Guards Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Men

Women

Kids

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Soccer Shin Guards Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Select Sport

G-Form

Champion Sports

Uhlsport

Macron

Diadora

Franklin Sports

Champro

Under Armour

