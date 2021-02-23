Glycidyl Methacrylate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Glycidyl Methacrylate Market is predicted to grow at a 5.36% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2027), in accordance with the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Glycidyl methacrylate or GMA is an ester of glycidol and methacrylic acid. It is an acrylic monomer ester/epoxy-functional monomer with a molecular formula C7H10O3, CAS 106-91-2. Glycidyl methacrylate has a sharp odor which may be troublesome.

Owing to its superior performance and alluring properties, it has an extensive range of applications including plastic modifiers, adhesives, protecting and industrial finishes, radiation curable coating, powder coating, and automotive coating. Glycidyl methacrylate is also widely used in plastic modifiers including rubber, engineering thermoplastics, PVC, and PET. Thus, it is extremely useful in packaging. Besides, it is also used in adhesives, electrical laminates, and waterborne coatings resins. Above all, it will also help in enhancing the structural properties of the final product.

Various factors are propelling the glycidyl methacrylate market growth. These factors, as stated in the latest MRFR report, include an increase in the use of plastics in packaging industries, booming polymer industry, increasing investments in the research and development activities, and growing need for polymers in different end use industries including building and construction, electronics, and consumer goods.

On the flip side, fluctuating cost of raw materials is likely to hamper glycidyl methacrylate market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Kanto Chemical Co, Inc. (Japan),

VWR International, LLC (US),

DuPont (US),

Evonik Industries AG (Germany),

Lianyungang Ningkang Chemical Co., Ltd (China),

Wuhan Sincere-star Chemical Co., Ltd (China),

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Germany),

Estron Chemical Inc (US),

The Dow Chemical Company (US),

abd MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC (Japan),

Key players have incorporated different strategies to strengthen their position in the market such as research and development, collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, joint ventures, and more.

Market Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides a complete segmental analysis of the glycidyl methacrylate market report on the basis of end users and application.

Based on application, the glycidyl methacrylate market is segmented into polymer coating, adhesives, and plastics.

Based on end users, the glycidyl methacrylate market is segmented into packaging units and manufacturing units.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the glycidyl methacrylate market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the APAC region will lead the market over the forecast period. This is owing to changing lifestyles and changing dietary habits, growing demand in various end use industries including food packaging, paints and coatings, construction, and automotive, rapid urbanization, and advancements in technology. Thailand, Malaysia, India, and China are the key contributors in this region.

The glycidyl methacrylate market in North America is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing consumption of high purity products, growing demand for consumer electronic products especially tablets and smartphones, increasing adoption of automation, extensive use in impregnation composites, coating, casting, and resins, and growing construction and electrical & electronics industry. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the key contributors in this region.

The glycidyl methacrylate market in Europe is predicted to have a healthy growth over the forecast period and at a higher CAGR. This is owing to the growing demand for glycidyl methacrylate in electrical and electronics, automotive, and other sectors. Moreover, the growing demand from plastic as well as other industries, technological advancements, and economic growth are also boosting the market growth. It finds extensive use as a base material for automotive topcoats due to its resistance to acid rain and scratch. Burgeoning demand for automobiles that are alternatively powered such as full-electric cars and plug-in hybrid and also autonomous cars are further driving the growth of the market. Germany, the UK, and France are the key contributors in this region.

The glycidyl methacrylate market in the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are also predicted to have a notable share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to growing demand in the various end use industries in the region.