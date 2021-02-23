North American Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

North-American real and compound chocolate market has witnessed substantial innovation in inclusion of various ingredients including cocoa and cocoa-substitutes. Real chocolate dominates the American market. North-American real chocolate market has witnessed substantial innovation in ingredients including cocoa and its derivatives and vegetable fats. It has been seen that the healthy foods perception related to dark chocolate attached to these products capture huge consumer attention.

Market Forecast:

Industrial chocolate is a characteristically sweet, usually brown, food preparation of cocoa, cacao beans, sweeteners, edible and other ingredients fat. It is made in the form of a liquid, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods. The industrial chocolate market is dispersive relatively. With fine taste of the product, there are many manufacturers in North America industrial chocolate market. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The North America production of Industrial Chocolate is increasing in recent years. Barry Callebaut is North America leader. And U.S. is the largest production and consumption region in North America.

Competitive Analysis-

The major Key Players in real and compound chocolate market are

Mars Inc.

Nestle

Mondelez International Inc.

Puratos

Barry Callebaut

Market Segmentation–

North America real and compound chocolate market is segmented by type, form, packaging and region.

By Downstream Analysis:

The North American real and compound chocolate market can be segmented on the basis of main ingredients, form, type, application and packaging. Here, real and compound chocolates can be differentiated by their main ingredient types. Real chocolate includes cocoa beans, sweetened cocoa powder, cocoa butter, fat and oil, cocoa paste and vegetable fat. The inclusion of vegetable fat in real chocolate is considered very less compared to the compound chocolate product categories. On the hand, compound chocolate consists of non-sweetened cocoa powder, non-cocoa powder chocolate, vegetable fat and filled chocolates. Type segment include dark, white and milk chocolates. These chocolates are usually available for sale in the form of balls, bars, flakes and coins. Real and chocolate products can be used for a wide variety of applications which are bakery/pastry, food & beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others. They can be packaged according to their shape, size and form. Some of the packaging forms can be listed as single/multiples, boxes and family blocks. The volatility in cocoa bean prices has instigated the manufacturers to involve in verticalization with the cocoa raw material suppliers to avoid any raw material hassles in future

Regional Analysis

U.S. has unique position in the North-American industrial chocolate market followed by Canada. U.S. and Canada together form the largest market not only in North-America but also compete with European countries leading in industrial chocolate market in terms of exports.

U.S. being one of the largest chocolate producers and consumers will gain traction for industrial chocolate production. By 2022, U.S. will continue to dominate the industrial chocolate market with a share of 71% and projected to grow to 2,582 Kilo Metric tons.