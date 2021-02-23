Octylphenol ethoxylate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

. On the basis of applications, the octylphenol ethoxylates market is segmented into detergents, de-foaming agents, dispersants, stabilizer, adhesive, cleaners, and others.

Octylphenol Ethoxylates are group of surfactants that are stable under ordinary conditions. It is highly used in various industries such as textiles, agriculture, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oilfield, personal care, paint & coatings, plastics, and others. Additionally, the growing plastic and paint & coating industry is a key factor to drive the octylphenol ethoxylate market. On the basis of region, market share of octylphenol ethoxylate is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as plastic, agriculture, and paint & coatings. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Competitive analysis:

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

Key players of the global octylphenol ethoxylate market are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Matangi Industries LLP (India), Rimpro India (India), Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd (India), Huntsman International LLC (US), BASF SE (Germany), India Glycols Limited (India), Gujarat Chemicals (India), Jiahua Chemicals Inc (China), Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Market Segmentation:

Octylphenol ethoxylates can also be used to produce octylphenol ether sulphates. Octylphenol ethoxylates are mainly used as emulsifiers for emulsion polymerization to produce polymers such as styrene-butadiene. Octylphenol ethoxylates has also found its application in textile and leather auxiliaries such as hot melts, textile printing, leather finishing etc.. In leather and textile auxiliaries, the octylphenol ethoxylates are used as emulsifiers in finishing agents, which are mainly applicable during the production of styrene-butadiene copolymers. Finishing agents cover leather and textiles with a thin polymer film to make the material more resistant to water, dust and light. They also impart a shiny appearance to the leather. Furthermore, in application of water-based paints, octylphenol ethoxylates are used as emulsifiers and dispersants, even though the emulsifying properties are more dominant than dispersants. They act in a similar manner when incorporated into pesticide formulations and also aid dispersion of the product over leaf surfaces. Due to the presence of a long chain ethoxylate group, it also finds its application as an emulsifier or dispersant in various agrochemical formulations. Moreover, pesticides are highly utilized in the agriculture industry, likewise the increasing consumption of pesticides will propel the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates. Increasing population in various region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are additional drivers for the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates.

On the basis of end user the octylphenol ethoxylates market is segmented into textiles, agriculture, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oilfield, personal care, paint & coatings, plastics, and others. Among all industries, plastic industry has occupied the highest market share especially in Asia Pacific region. The increasing consumption of octylphenol ethoxylates in various industries such agriculture, pharmaceutical, textiles, plastic, paint & coatings, and others will drive the global octylphenol ethoxylates market in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the biggest market of octylphenol ethoxylate due to its high utilization in paint & coating and plastic industry, especially in China followed by India. Growing demand for agriculture, pharmaceutical, plastic, paint & coatings, and other industries in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific the largest competitor in the global octylphenol ethoxylate market followed by North America owing to the increasing demand for this product. In North America, octylphenol ethoxylate market is driven by industries namely personal care, paint & coatings, plastics etc..

Additionally, the third largest market of octylphenol ethoxylate is Europe due to large utilization in textile, agriculture, pulp & paper, and pharmaceutical industries. Moreover, Latin America and the Middle East are also observing the growth of octylphenol ethoxylate market due to various industries such as agriculture, pharmaceutical, plastic, paint & coatings, and others.