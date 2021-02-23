Automotive Parts Die Casting Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Industry Expansion Strategies 2023

Market Synopsis

The data analysts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) have thoroughly studied the global automotive parts die casting market is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The robust industrialization is the most significant factor leading to the growth of global automotive parts die casting market 2020. Moreover, the initiatives taken by the government encourage the ideas which are eco friendly, which further propels the market. Die casting process involve the process which emits lesser carbon footprint for automobile manufacturing. Moreover, automotive metal die casting process is reliable, quick, and cost-effective, which is another significant reason leading to market expansion. Besides, it has various applications which propel the market size.

However, the unstable prices of raw materials is projected to affect market Automotive Parts Die Casting Market growth. On the other hand, the outbreak of COVID-19 is projected to bring a slight impact on the global market size. Various regions have been influenced due to the spread of coronavirus. The data experts at MRFR are analyzing the aftermath of COVID-19. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented on the basis of raw material type, vehicle type, application type, production process type, and region.

On the basis of raw material type, global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented zinc, zinc, aluminium, magnesium, and others

On the basis of vehicle type, global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented into a passenger vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV), commercial vehicle (LCV).

On the basis of application type, global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented into body assemblies, engine parts, transmission parts, and others

On the basis of production process type, global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented squeeze die casting, squeeze die casting, pressure die casting, semi-solid die casting, and vacuum die casting.

On the basis of region, global automotive parts die casting market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

In-depth analysis of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) has been carried out. As per the analysis, the global market is estimated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The report reveals the global market is estimated to be dominated by the APAC region. The automotive sector is likely to flourish in the region due to the increasing disposable income, and the growing population. Among all, India and China are estimated to make the most significant contribution to expanding the market. On the other hand, North America is estimated to be the largest market with respect to the sales of automobiles per person. The report has also revealed that the European market is estimated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to be the fulcrum for an automotive hub for research and innovation, which is estimated to be an important factor of regional expansion.

However, market dynamics are likely to change significantly during the review period. Several regions have been affected due to the spread of COVID-19. We will provide the aftermath COVID-19 report on the impact analysis of the market.

Key Players

The competitors of the global automotive parts die casting market are Dynacast, LLC (U.S.), Mino Industry USA, Inc. (U.S.) Alcast Company (U.S.), Endurance Technologies Limited (India), and Rockman Industries (India), Gibbs Die Casting Corp (U.S.), Ryobi Die Casting Inc. (U.S.), Magic Precision, Inc. (China), Kinetic Die Casting Company, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Lightweight Technologies Inc. (England), are among others.

