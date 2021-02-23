AC Transfer Switches Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2027| Eaton, ABB, Socomec

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global AC Transfer Switches market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global AC Transfer Switches market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global AC Transfer Switches market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of AC Transfer Switches Market are: Eaton, ABB, Socomec, ASCO Power Technologies, Honeywell, KOHLER, Briggs & Stratton, Vertiv, EZ Generator Switch, Thomson Power Systems, Generac, Lake Shore Electric, RelianceControls, Ronk Electrical Industries

Global AC Transfer Switches Market by Type Segments:
Automatic, Manual
Global AC Transfer Switches Market by Application Segments:
Railway, Aerospace, Marine, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, Residential, Others
Table of Contents
1 AC Transfer Switches Market Overview
1.1 AC Transfer Switches Product Scope
1.2 AC Transfer Switches Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Automatic
1.2.3 Manual
1.3 AC Transfer Switches Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Railway
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Telecom
1.3.6 Manufacturing
1.3.7 Healthcare
1.3.8 BFSI
1.3.9 Residential
1.3.10 Others
1.4 AC Transfer Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India AC Transfer Switches Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global AC Transfer Switches Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top AC Transfer Switches Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top AC Transfer Switches Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AC Transfer Switches as of 2020)
3.4 Global AC Transfer Switches Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers AC Transfer Switches Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Size by Type
4.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Size by Application
5.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global AC Transfer Switches Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global AC Transfer Switches Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global AC Transfer Switches Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
8.1.1 China AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 310 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India AC Transfer Switches Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company
11.1.1 India AC Transfer Switches Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India AC Transfer Switches Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India AC Transfer Switches Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Transfer Switches Business
12.1 Eaton
12.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.1.2 Eaton Business Overview
12.1.3 Eaton AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Eaton AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.1.5 Eaton Recent Development
12.2 ABB
12.2.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.2.2 ABB Business Overview
12.2.3 ABB AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ABB AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.2.5 ABB Recent Development
12.3 Socomec
12.3.1 Socomec Corporation Information
12.3.2 Socomec Business Overview
12.3.3 Socomec AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Socomec AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.3.5 Socomec Recent Development
12.4 ASCO Power Technologies
12.4.1 ASCO Power Technologies Corporation Information
12.4.2 ASCO Power Technologies Business Overview
12.4.3 ASCO Power Technologies AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ASCO Power Technologies AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.4.5 ASCO Power Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell
12.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.5.2 Honeywell Business Overview
12.5.3 Honeywell AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Honeywell AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.6 KOHLER
12.6.1 KOHLER Corporation Information
12.6.2 KOHLER Business Overview
12.6.3 KOHLER AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 KOHLER AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.6.5 KOHLER Recent Development
12.7 Briggs & Stratton
12.7.1 Briggs & Stratton Corporation Information
12.7.2 Briggs & Stratton Business Overview
12.7.3 Briggs & Stratton AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Briggs & Stratton AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.7.5 Briggs & Stratton Recent Development
12.8 Vertiv
12.8.1 Vertiv Corporation Information
12.8.2 Vertiv Business Overview
12.8.3 Vertiv AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Vertiv AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.8.5 Vertiv Recent Development
12.9 EZ Generator Switch
12.9.1 EZ Generator Switch Corporation Information
12.9.2 EZ Generator Switch Business Overview
12.9.3 EZ Generator Switch AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 EZ Generator Switch AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.9.5 EZ Generator Switch Recent Development
12.10 Thomson Power Systems
12.10.1 Thomson Power Systems Corporation Information
12.10.2 Thomson Power Systems Business Overview
12.10.3 Thomson Power Systems AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Thomson Power Systems AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.10.5 Thomson Power Systems Recent Development
12.11 Generac
12.11.1 Generac Corporation Information
12.11.2 Generac Business Overview
12.11.3 Generac AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Generac AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.11.5 Generac Recent Development
12.12 Lake Shore Electric
12.12.1 Lake Shore Electric Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lake Shore Electric Business Overview
12.12.3 Lake Shore Electric AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Lake Shore Electric AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.12.5 Lake Shore Electric Recent Development
12.13 RelianceControls
12.13.1 RelianceControls Corporation Information
12.13.2 RelianceControls Business Overview
12.13.3 RelianceControls AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 RelianceControls AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.13.5 RelianceControls Recent Development
12.14 Ronk Electrical Industries
12.14.1 Ronk Electrical Industries Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ronk Electrical Industries Business Overview
12.14.3 Ronk Electrical Industries AC Transfer Switches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Ronk Electrical Industries AC Transfer Switches Products Offered
12.14.5 Ronk Electrical Industries Recent Development 13 AC Transfer Switches Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 AC Transfer Switches Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC Transfer Switches
13.4 AC Transfer Switches Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 AC Transfer Switches Distributors List
14.3 AC Transfer Switches Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 AC Transfer Switches Market Trends
15.2 AC Transfer Switches Drivers
15.3 AC Transfer Switches Market Challenges
15.4 AC Transfer Switches Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
Why to Buy this Report?
- Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global AC Transfer Switches market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables
- Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global AC Transfer Switches market, its segments, and sub-segments
- Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers
- Thorough evaluation of key regional AC Transfer Switches markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors
- Accurate and comprehensive study of the global AC Transfer Switches market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment
The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global AC Transfer Switches market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global AC Transfer Switches market.
