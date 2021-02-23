IoT in Construction Market 2027|Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Trends and Forecast

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The IoT in construction is rapidly gaining traction owing to the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. The internet of things in the construction industry enables real-time monitoring of equipment and site, data storage, and remote accessibility. The technological advancements in the field of IoT and emerging players in the industry are fueling the growth of the IoT in construction market. The North American region is likely to experience robust growth in the forecast period owing to rapid technology adoption and a large number of vendors in the region.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The IoT in construction market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of internet of things and its increased penetration in the construction sector. Significant reduction in costs is yet another factor fueling the market growth. However, the sluggish growth of the construction sector may hamper the growth of the IoT in construction market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning offers significant opportunities for the IoT in construction market in the future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global IoT in Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the IoT in construction market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT in construction market with detailed market segmentation by component, application. The global IoT in construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the IoT in construction market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global IoT in construction market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as machine control, site monitoring, staff monitoring, fleet management, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global IoT in construction market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The IoT in construction market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting IoT in construction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the IoT in construction market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the IoT in construction market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IoT in construction market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT in construction market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IoT in construction market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IoT in construction market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

DroneDeploy, Inc.

EquipmentShare.com, Inc.

IOT Factory

Orange Business Services

Pillar Technologies Inc.

Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sigfox

Triax Technologies, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Unearth Labs

