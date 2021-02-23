Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027| 2nd Watch, Accenture, AllCloud

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Public Cloud Managed Services market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Public Cloud Managed Services market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Public Cloud Managed Services market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Public Cloud Managed Services Market are: 2nd Watch, Accenture, AllCloud, Atos, Bespin Global, BlazeClan Technologies, Capgemini, CenturyLink, Cloudreach, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Ecloudvalley, Ensono, Fujitsu, HCL (HCL Technologies), Infosys, Logicworks, Mission, Nordcloud, NTT DATA, Onica Group, Progressive Infotech, PwC, Rackspace, Samsung (Samsung SDS), Smartronix, TAO, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Public Cloud Managed Services market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Public Cloud Managed Services market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Public Cloud Managed Services market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market by Type Segments:

AWS, Azure, Google, Oracle, Others

Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market by Application Segments:

BSFI, Hotel, Retail, Pharma, Hospital, Logistics, Government, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others

Table of Contents

1 Public Cloud Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Public Cloud Managed Services Product Scope

1.2 Public Cloud Managed Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 AWS

1.2.3 Azure

1.2.4 Google

1.2.5 Oracle

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Public Cloud Managed Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 BSFI

1.3.3 Hotel

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Pharma

1.3.6 Hospital

1.3.7 Logistics

1.3.8 Government

1.3.9 Transportation

1.3.10 Manufacturing

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Public Cloud Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Public Cloud Managed Services Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Public Cloud Managed Services Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Public Cloud Managed Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Public Cloud Managed Services as of 2020)

3.4 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Public Cloud Managed Services Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Public Cloud Managed Services Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Public Cloud Managed Services Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Public Cloud Managed Services Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Public Cloud Managed Services Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Public Cloud Managed Services Business

12.1 2nd Watch

12.1.1 2nd Watch Corporation Information

12.1.2 2nd Watch Business Overview

12.1.3 2nd Watch Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 2nd Watch Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.1.5 2nd Watch Recent Development

12.2 Accenture

12.2.1 Accenture Corporation Information

12.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

12.2.3 Accenture Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Accenture Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.3 AllCloud

12.3.1 AllCloud Corporation Information

12.3.2 AllCloud Business Overview

12.3.3 AllCloud Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 AllCloud Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.3.5 AllCloud Recent Development

12.4 Atos

12.4.1 Atos Corporation Information

12.4.2 Atos Business Overview

12.4.3 Atos Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Atos Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.4.5 Atos Recent Development

12.5 Bespin Global

12.5.1 Bespin Global Corporation Information

12.5.2 Bespin Global Business Overview

12.5.3 Bespin Global Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Bespin Global Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.5.5 Bespin Global Recent Development

12.6 BlazeClan Technologies

12.6.1 BlazeClan Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 BlazeClan Technologies Business Overview

12.6.3 BlazeClan Technologies Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 BlazeClan Technologies Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.6.5 BlazeClan Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Capgemini

12.7.1 Capgemini Corporation Information

12.7.2 Capgemini Business Overview

12.7.3 Capgemini Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Capgemini Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.8 CenturyLink

12.8.1 CenturyLink Corporation Information

12.8.2 CenturyLink Business Overview

12.8.3 CenturyLink Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CenturyLink Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.8.5 CenturyLink Recent Development

12.9 Cloudreach

12.9.1 Cloudreach Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cloudreach Business Overview

12.9.3 Cloudreach Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cloudreach Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.9.5 Cloudreach Recent Development

12.10 Cognizant

12.10.1 Cognizant Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cognizant Business Overview

12.10.3 Cognizant Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cognizant Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.10.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.11 Deloitte

12.11.1 Deloitte Corporation Information

12.11.2 Deloitte Business Overview

12.11.3 Deloitte Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Deloitte Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.11.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.12 DXC Technology

12.12.1 DXC Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

12.12.3 DXC Technology Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 DXC Technology Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.12.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

12.13 Ecloudvalley

12.13.1 Ecloudvalley Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ecloudvalley Business Overview

12.13.3 Ecloudvalley Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Ecloudvalley Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.13.5 Ecloudvalley Recent Development

12.14 Ensono

12.14.1 Ensono Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ensono Business Overview

12.14.3 Ensono Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ensono Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.14.5 Ensono Recent Development

12.15 Fujitsu

12.15.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.15.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

12.15.3 Fujitsu Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Fujitsu Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.15.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.16 HCL (HCL Technologies)

12.16.1 HCL (HCL Technologies) Corporation Information

12.16.2 HCL (HCL Technologies) Business Overview

12.16.3 HCL (HCL Technologies) Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 HCL (HCL Technologies) Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.16.5 HCL (HCL Technologies) Recent Development

12.17 Infosys

12.17.1 Infosys Corporation Information

12.17.2 Infosys Business Overview

12.17.3 Infosys Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Infosys Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.17.5 Infosys Recent Development

12.18 Logicworks

12.18.1 Logicworks Corporation Information

12.18.2 Logicworks Business Overview

12.18.3 Logicworks Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Logicworks Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.18.5 Logicworks Recent Development

12.19 Mission

12.19.1 Mission Corporation Information

12.19.2 Mission Business Overview

12.19.3 Mission Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Mission Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.19.5 Mission Recent Development

12.20 Nordcloud

12.20.1 Nordcloud Corporation Information

12.20.2 Nordcloud Business Overview

12.20.3 Nordcloud Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Nordcloud Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.20.5 Nordcloud Recent Development

12.21 NTT DATA

12.21.1 NTT DATA Corporation Information

12.21.2 NTT DATA Business Overview

12.21.3 NTT DATA Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 NTT DATA Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.21.5 NTT DATA Recent Development

12.22 Onica Group

12.22.1 Onica Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Onica Group Business Overview

12.22.3 Onica Group Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Onica Group Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.22.5 Onica Group Recent Development

12.23 Progressive Infotech

12.23.1 Progressive Infotech Corporation Information

12.23.2 Progressive Infotech Business Overview

12.23.3 Progressive Infotech Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Progressive Infotech Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.23.5 Progressive Infotech Recent Development

12.24 PwC

12.24.1 PwC Corporation Information

12.24.2 PwC Business Overview

12.24.3 PwC Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 PwC Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.24.5 PwC Recent Development

12.25 Rackspace

12.25.1 Rackspace Corporation Information

12.25.2 Rackspace Business Overview

12.25.3 Rackspace Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Rackspace Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.25.5 Rackspace Recent Development

12.26 Samsung (Samsung SDS)

12.26.1 Samsung (Samsung SDS) Corporation Information

12.26.2 Samsung (Samsung SDS) Business Overview

12.26.3 Samsung (Samsung SDS) Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Samsung (Samsung SDS) Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.26.5 Samsung (Samsung SDS) Recent Development

12.27 Smartronix

12.27.1 Smartronix Corporation Information

12.27.2 Smartronix Business Overview

12.27.3 Smartronix Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Smartronix Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.27.5 Smartronix Recent Development

12.28 TAO

12.28.1 TAO Corporation Information

12.28.2 TAO Business Overview

12.28.3 TAO Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 TAO Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.28.5 TAO Recent Development

12.29 Tata Consultancy Services

12.29.1 Tata Consultancy Services Corporation Information

12.29.2 Tata Consultancy Services Business Overview

12.29.3 Tata Consultancy Services Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Tata Consultancy Services Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.29.5 Tata Consultancy Services Recent Development

12.30 Wipro

12.30.1 Wipro Corporation Information

12.30.2 Wipro Business Overview

12.30.3 Wipro Public Cloud Managed Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Wipro Public Cloud Managed Services Products Offered

12.30.5 Wipro Recent Development 13 Public Cloud Managed Services Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Public Cloud Managed Services Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Public Cloud Managed Services

13.4 Public Cloud Managed Services Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Public Cloud Managed Services Distributors List

14.3 Public Cloud Managed Services Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Public Cloud Managed Services Market Trends

15.2 Public Cloud Managed Services Drivers

15.3 Public Cloud Managed Services Market Challenges

15.4 Public Cloud Managed Services Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Public Cloud Managed Services market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Public Cloud Managed Services market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Public Cloud Managed Services markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Public Cloud Managed Services market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Public Cloud Managed Services market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Public Cloud Managed Services market.

