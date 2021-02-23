Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Research Report 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Activated Alumina Spheres Market in South Korea- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activated Alumina Spheres in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2019 (%)

The global Activated Alumina Spheres market was valued at 635.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 746.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Activated Alumina Spheres market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activated Alumina Spheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Activated Alumina Spheres production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Φ≤5mm

5mm＜Φ≤8mm

Φ＞8mm

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

