Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Research Report 2025

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Activated Alumina Spheres in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2019 (%)
The global Activated Alumina Spheres market was valued at 635.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 746.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Activated Alumina Spheres market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activated Alumina Spheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Activated Alumina Spheres production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Φ≤5mm
5mm＜Φ≤8mm
Φ＞8mm
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Refining
Air Separation
Natural Gas
Petrochemicals
Other
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total South Korea Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Axens
CHALCO
Huber
BASF SE
Porocel Industries
Sumimoto
Jiangsu Jingjing New Material
Jiangsu Sanji