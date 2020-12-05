Bio-Alcohol Market – Overview On Demanding Applications 2026

Global Bio-Alcohol Market was valued US$ 7.2 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 13.5 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.17 % during a forecast period. Global Bio-Alcohol market is segmented by type, by raw material, by application and by region. In terms of type, Bio-Alcohol market is segmented into Bioethanol, Biomethanol, Biobutanol and Butanediol. Grains, Sugarcane, Industrial beets, Bio-waste and others are the raw material of the Global Bio-Alcohol market. Transportation, Power Generation, Medical and Others are application segment of Bio-Alcohol market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Bio-Alcohol market is gaining traction owing to increasing crude oil prices, growing concern over greenhouse gas emissions, and the need for alternative renewable source of energy across the globe. Bio-alcohol is a direct substitute for gasoline which is used as fuel in transportation, energy, and Power Generation sectors. It is produced by fermentation of sugars derived from raw materials such as grains, sugarcane, Power Generation beets, bio-waste, etc. Bio-ethanol is the most common and the largest product type of bio-alcohol in terms of value and volume consumption.

Based on raw materials, grains segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its widespread applications in food and feed industries.

Based on application, the transportation led the market, in terms of value in 2017. This is primarily due to the growing transportation industry coupled with increasing demand for bio-alcohol particularly bio-ethanol as a fuel from transportation industry.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing region, owing to increasing production of bio-alcohol leading to lower purchase price, increasing demand from economies such as China, Thailand, and India, and growth in automotive industry.

BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., BP Biofuels, Cargill Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Genomatica Inc., Harvest Power Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Myriant Corporation, Raizen S.A., Valero Energy Corporation, Mascoma LLC, SGBio, Abengoa S.A., Gevo Inc., Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC, Red Rock BioFuels LLC, Ginkgo Bioworks, Maverick Biofuels Inc., Algenol Biofuels, and ZeaChem Inc. DuPont, Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc. are key players included in the Bio-alcohol market.

The Scope of Global Bio-alcohol Market:

Global Bio-Alcohol Market by Type:

Bioethanol

Biomethanol

Biobutanol

Butanediol

Global Bio-Alcohol Market by Raw Material:

Grains

Sugarcane

Power Generation beets

Bio-waste

Others

Global Bio-Alcohol Market by Application:

Transportation

Power Generation

Medical

Others

Global Bio-Alcohol Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player Analysed in the Global Bio-Alcohol Market:

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

BP Biofuels

Cargill Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.

Genomatica Inc.

Harvest Power Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Myriant Corporation

Raizen S.A.

Valero Energy Corporation

Mascoma LLC

SGBio

Abengoa S.A.

Gevo Inc.

Butamax Advanced Biofuels LLC

Red Rock BioFuels LLC

Ginkgo Bioworks

Maverick Biofuels Inc.

Algenol Biofuels

ZeaChem Inc.

DuPont

