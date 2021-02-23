Medium Voltage AC Drives Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens

“
[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Medium Voltage AC Drives Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Report 2021] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Medium Voltage AC Drives report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Medium Voltage AC Drives market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Medium Voltage AC Drives specifications, and company profiles. The Medium Voltage AC Drives study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medium Voltage AC Drives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Hitachi, Fuji Electric, Spartan Controls, Yaskawa Electric, Amtech Electronics India, Danfoss Engineering, TMEIC, Rockwell Automation, TECO-Westinghouse
Market Segmentation by Product: V/F Control
Slip Frequency Control
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Mining
Metal Processing Plant
Power Station
Other
The Medium Voltage AC Drives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medium Voltage AC Drives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medium Voltage AC Drives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medium Voltage AC Drives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Overview
1.1 Medium Voltage AC Drives Product Scope
1.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 V/F Control
1.2.3 Slip Frequency Control
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Medium Voltage AC Drives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Mining
1.3.3 Metal Processing Plant
1.3.4 Power Station
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Medium Voltage AC Drives Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Medium Voltage AC Drives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medium Voltage AC Drives as of 2020)
3.4 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Medium Voltage AC Drives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Medium Voltage AC Drives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 143 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medium Voltage AC Drives Business
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABB Business Overview
12.1.3 ABB Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 ABB Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Schneider Electric
12.2.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview
12.2.3 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Schneider Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.2.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.3.2 Siemens Business Overview
12.3.3 Siemens Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Siemens Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 Hitachi
12.4.1 Hitachi Corporation Information
12.4.2 Hitachi Business Overview
12.4.3 Hitachi Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Hitachi Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.4.5 Hitachi Recent Development
12.5 Fuji Electric
12.5.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fuji Electric Business Overview
12.5.3 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Fuji Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.5.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development
12.6 Spartan Controls
12.6.1 Spartan Controls Corporation Information
12.6.2 Spartan Controls Business Overview
12.6.3 Spartan Controls Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Spartan Controls Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.6.5 Spartan Controls Recent Development
12.7 Yaskawa Electric
12.7.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
12.7.2 Yaskawa Electric Business Overview
12.7.3 Yaskawa Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Yaskawa Electric Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.7.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development
12.8 Amtech Electronics India
12.8.1 Amtech Electronics India Corporation Information
12.8.2 Amtech Electronics India Business Overview
12.8.3 Amtech Electronics India Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Amtech Electronics India Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.8.5 Amtech Electronics India Recent Development
12.9 Danfoss Engineering
12.9.1 Danfoss Engineering Corporation Information
12.9.2 Danfoss Engineering Business Overview
12.9.3 Danfoss Engineering Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Danfoss Engineering Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.9.5 Danfoss Engineering Recent Development
12.10 TMEIC
12.10.1 TMEIC Corporation Information
12.10.2 TMEIC Business Overview
12.10.3 TMEIC Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 TMEIC Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.10.5 TMEIC Recent Development
12.11 Rockwell Automation
12.11.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Rockwell Automation Business Overview
12.11.3 Rockwell Automation Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Rockwell Automation Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.11.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.12 TECO-Westinghouse
12.12.1 TECO-Westinghouse Corporation Information
12.12.2 TECO-Westinghouse Business Overview
12.12.3 TECO-Westinghouse Medium Voltage AC Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 TECO-Westinghouse Medium Voltage AC Drives Products Offered
12.12.5 TECO-Westinghouse Recent Development
13 Medium Voltage AC Drives Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Medium Voltage AC Drives Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medium Voltage AC Drives
13.4 Medium Voltage AC Drives Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Distributors List
14.3 Medium Voltage AC Drives Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Trends
15.2 Medium Voltage AC Drives Drivers
15.3 Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Challenges
15.4 Medium Voltage AC Drives Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
