Smart Thermostat Market 2021 Most Crucial Contributors :Nest Labs, Inc., Emerson Electric , Schneider Electric , Honeywell International Inc.

Global Smart Thermostat Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022

Nest Labs, Inc.(U.S.), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc.(U.S.), Carrier Corporation (U.S.), Tado (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (Ireland), Nortek, Inc. (France), Ecobee (Canada), Control4 Corporation (U.S.) and among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Smart Thermostat Market.

Smart Thermostat Global Market- Overview

A thermostat is one of the emerging smart home device which is convenient in use and control the heat of smart devices such as smartphone, smart watch or smart home appliances. Smart thermostat also monitor and records internal/external temperatures, and HVAC system time. After deployed widely, smart thermostat has potential to better manage and curb energy consumption across the broader system. There are numerous of smart thermostat available in the market. Nest thermostat, Honeywell Evohome, Tado smart thermostat, Netatmo smart thermostat, Hiva active heating, and CLIMOTE are some of popular thermostat products available in the market.

The major growth driver of Smart Thermostat Market includes technology developments, emerging market of smart homes and growing demand for energy efficient devices. However, risk of sensor failure and high initial cost are some of the factors which are hindering the growth of Smart Thermostat Market. Despite of high technology advancements, the thermostat requires fast and reliable internet connection to give the desired results. Also, security & privacy concern is one another factor expected to hinder the market growth.

Industry News

January 2018 – Honeywell Technologies announced a partnership with Whirlpool to integrate Honeywell thermostats into Whirlpool smart appliances. This partnership would expected to bring new innovative solutions for the consumer market.

November 2017 – Siemens Building Technologies division introduced new smart thermostat for residential heating control application. The new smart thermostat can also be controlled via integrated navigation assistant and via mobile phone apps.

November 2017 – TXU Energy, a leading retail electronic providers in Texas, launched two innovative products for the customers, one to pay bills via Amazon alexa and second one to adjust smart thermostat with according to their need. The TXU iThermostat would help customers to change setting of their smart home anytime and form anywhere.

Smart Thermostat Global Market- Competitive Analysis

Smart Thermostat market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. Nest Labs, Inc., Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International Inc. are some of the companies leading the Smart Thermostat market globally. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Smart Thermostat Global Market- Segmentation

The Smart Thermostat Market can be classified into four key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Components: Display devices, and Sensors (humidity sensor, motion sensor, and temperature sensors)

Segmentation by Deployment: wired and wireless

Segmentation by Application: Residential, commercial and industrial

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Smart Thermostat Global Market- Regional Analysis

The global Smart Thermostat (BIM) market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. North America has dominated the Smart Thermostat market in 2016 due to increasing demand for energy management solutions and development in wide distribution network in the region. Followed by Europe, which is expected to be growing market in the coming years. Government in Europe has started taking initiatives to reduce energy consumption and support funding improvements for household energy consumption thereby driving the market of smart thermostat in the region.

