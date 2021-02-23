Cardiac Pacemaker Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis

Drivers and Restraints

MRFR’s market study identifies the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders to be one of the main growth drivers for the cardiac pacemaker market.

Cardiovascular disorder is one of the main causes of death in developed and developing nations. Factors such as high blood pressure, lack of physical exercise, obesity, hereditary, diabetes and growing geriatric population are mainly responsible for causing cardiovascular diseases in individuals.

However, high cost of treatment is predicted to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, cardiac pacemaker manufacturers are continuously integrating new and innovative technologies to improve the efficiency and output of the pacemakers.

For instance, Medtronic has developed new products like leadless pacemaker and rate-responsive pacemaker with enhanced features, effectivity, and functionality.

Market Segmentation

The global cardiac pacemaker market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and end users.

By type, the market is segmented into implantable, external cardiac pacemaker, and others. Implantable cardiac pacemakers are small devices that are placed inside the chest or abdomen to control abnormal heart rhythms.

