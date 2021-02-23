Global Microencapsulation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Microencapsulation is a process in which tiny particles or droplets are surrounded by a coating to give small capsules, of many useful properties. In general, it is used to incorporate food ingredients, enzymes, cells or other materials on a micro metric scale. Microencapsulation usually refers to sizes ranging from 1 µm to 1 mm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microencapsulation in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Microencapsulation Market 2019 (%)

The global Microencapsulation market was valued at 1694.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2690.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. While the Microencapsulation

market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microencapsulation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Microencapsulation production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Microencapsulation Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymers

Gums & resins

Lipids

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Brazil Microencapsulation Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Microencapsulation Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Home & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Microencapsulation Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Microencapsulation Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BASF

3M

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Aveka

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

DSM

Watson Inc

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Encapsys

TasteTech

Microtek Laboratories

Reed Pacific

