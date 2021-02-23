Global Lignin Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignin Products in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Lignin Products Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Lignin Products Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Brazil Lignin Products Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Lignin Products Market 2019 (%)

The global Lignin Products market was valued at 915.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1265 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Lignin Products market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lignin Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Lignin Products production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Lignin Products Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Lignin Products Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

Other

Brazil Lignin Products Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Lignin Products Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Lignin Products Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Lignin Products Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Lignin Products Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil Lignin Products Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Wuhan East China Chemical

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

