GlobalSound Absorbing Material Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

Summary – A new market study, “ Sound Absorbing Material Market in Southeast Asia- Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyReports

 

Sound absorbing materials are used in almost areas of noise control engineering to reduce sound pressure levels. To use them effectively, it is necessary to:

  • Identify the important physical attributes and parameters that cause a material to absorb sound.
  • Provide a description of the acoustical performance of sound absorbers used to perform specific noise control functions
  • Develop experimental techniques to measure the acoustical parameters necessary to measure the acoustical parameters of sound absorbing materials and the acoustical performance of sound absorbers.
  • Introduction of sound absorbing materials in noise control enclosures, covers and wrappings to reduce reverberant build up and hence increase insertion loss
  • Introduction of sound absorbing materials onto surfaces of rooms to control reflected sound.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sound Absorbing Material in China, including the following market information:

China Sound Absorbing Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Sound Absorbing Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Sound Absorbing Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Sound Absorbing Material Market 2019 (%)

The global Sound Absorbing Material market was valued at 6350.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7272 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Sound Absorbing Material market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sound Absorbing Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sound Absorbing Material production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Sound Absorbing Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Sound Absorbing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acoustic Plastic Foam

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Other

China Sound Absorbing Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Sound Absorbing Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sound Absorbing Material Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sound Absorbing Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Sound Absorbing Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Sound Absorbing Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saint-Gobain

ROCKWOOL

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

Johns Manville

Minwool Rock Fibres

Ravaber

NGP Industries

DowDuPont

BASF

Petralana

Pyrotek

Beiyang

Paulstra

 

 

