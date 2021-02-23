Forged Automotive Component Market Detailed Analysis In Forecast Year 2025

Forged Automotive Component Market: Overview

Forging is manufacturing process, for shaping of metal by applying compressive forces with the related equipment. Automotive industry depends significantly on steel forged automotive components owning to increasing vehicle production. Forged steel is used for manufacturing of automotive components such as crankshafts, axle, joints and bearings, and is necessary for handling the torque.

Furthermore, closed-die forging, impression-die forging of steel, titanium, aluminum and other alloy can produce a limited 3-D variety of shapes. Additionally, Impression-die forgings are normally produced on hydraulic presses, hammer and mechanical presses with abilities up to 50,000 tons, 20,000 tons and 50,000 lbs. additionally, finisher dies is used for manufacturing of symmetric and non-symmetric automotive component by bending operations.

Moreover, temperature sensitive material such as magnesium, refractory alloys, titanium alloys and nickel-based super alloys may require a special forging process or special equipment for forging in impression dies. The future stance in the global heavy-truck composite component market is anticipated to remain optimistic & the market is anticipated to witness double digit CAGR growth over the forecast period.