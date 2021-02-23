3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market Development, Key Opportunity And Analysis Of Leading Players by 2026

Global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride (CHPTAC) Market: Drivers and Restraints

CHPTAC cationizes cellulosic material in order to produce cationic starch. This cationic starch acts as a paper reinforcer and paper binder to increase dry strength of paper. As such, it finds wide-scale application in paper and textile industry. In textile industry, CHPTAC is used to improve the bonding of the dyes to the fibres. Thus, the growth of aforementioned industries are key factors which are expected to drive the growth of global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Also, one of the major application of CHPTAC is its use as a cationic reagent in personal care industry.

Thus, the growth of personal care industry is expected to result in an increased demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period. CHPTAC also has important application in water treatment industry, as it reacts with suspended solid present in waste water to form cationic polymers, thus, acting as a flocculant. Therefore, the growing end-use industries are expected to result in an increase in demand for CHPTAC during the forecast period. However, increasing manufacturing costs and rising logistic costs are the key challenges affecting the growth of the global CHPTAC market.