Petroleum Coke Market Estimate To Boost Growth In Demand By : Global Forecast

Global Petroleum Coke Market Dynamics

The production of the petroleum coke is linked with the production of oil, as it is a byproduct of oil refineries. The market is highly price sensitive and the global consumption of petroleum coke is highly dependent on competitive prices in fuel market. The global petroleum coke market is driven by increasing global energy demand. Petroleum coke being used as energy sources by power plants is highly influenced by increasing global energy demand. Growth of cement & construction industry is another driving factor for petroleum coke market growth. The advancement in technology that increased the oil production is also driving the market globally.

EPA (environmental protection agency) has not classified petroleum coke as a hazardous material, eventhough it is found to be having adverse effects on aquatic and terrestrial environments due to higher level of sulphur content. Although there are no specific regulations for petroleum coke industries, the environmental regulations are the key restraints for the market. Furthermore the market is influenced by highly volatile fuel prices and is a key challenge for the market.

