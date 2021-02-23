FerroSilicon Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report  

Various raw materials are used in the production of ferrosilicon which include charcoal, quartz and mill scale. Ferrosilicon is produced by reducing quartzite with metallurgical coke/gas, coke/charcoal etc. Ferrosilicon are used for various application which include manufacturing of other ferroalloys, silicon and cast iron, and production of semiconductor pure silicon in electric industry and silicon copper.
Global FerroSilicon Market: Segmentation
Electrical steel is also termed as silicon steel, and it utilizes significant amount of silicon and ferrosilicon, in order to improve the electrical properties of steel such as resistivity, etc. Further, growing demand for electrical steel in the manufacturing of transformer, motors and other power generating devices is expected to boost the demand of ferrosilicon in the manufacturing of electrical steel and thus in turn driving the global ferrosilicon market over the forecast period.
Ferrosilicon consumption is declined in the recent past across the globe, owing to the slowdown in crude steel production in the past few years and increasing preference towards alternative materials such as crude steel in China and other countries. Further, steady growth in the world output of iron castings, results into the greater utilization of aluminium in manufacturing of automobiles. Hence, utilization of alternative materials is one of the major challenges identified in the market. The aforementioned factors are expected to restrain the growth of global ferrosilicon market over the next decade.
Global FerroSilicon Market: Region-wise Outlook
Considering regions, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global FerroSilicon market both in terms of value and volume. China is the major consumer as well as producer of the ferrosilicon around the globe. However, the demand growth of the ferrosilicon in the country is expected to decline over the next decade owing to the illegal exports of the material in the South Korea and Japan, and also changes in the governmental policies have significantly impacted the market in the country. Europe is expected to follow the China in terms of consumption of ferrosilicon. North America, and other regions are expected to account for very less share in terms of consumption in the global ferrosilicon market over the forecast period.
Global FerroSilicon Market: Market Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global FerroSilicon market include Eurasian Resources Group, Tashi Group, Globe Specialty Metals, Inc., Sinosteel Jilin Ferroalloy Co., Ltd., Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR), China Minmetals Corporation, OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd., SC Feral Srl, Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co., Ltd., DMS Powders (Pty) Ltd., CC Metals & Alloys, Mechel, Finnfjord, Elkem AS and others.
