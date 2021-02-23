Soil Wetting Agent Market 2021: Global Share, Size, Top Players, Application, Growth and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

A wetting agent is an answer to the soil moisture prayers. These agents are basically surfactants, and they work to lower the surface tension between two compounds (liquid water and solid soil particles in this case), which allows the soil to better take in moisture. Water penetration or allowing water to spread on the surface are the primary applications of most of the wetting agent. Since the agriculture industry is highly dependent on crop production, wetting agents play major role in improving crop quality and promote growth with minimal dosages. Agricultural wetting agents are used mainly for improving the efficacy of plants and increase the volume of production. Agricultural wetting agents are basically used with herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides to decrease surface tension and improve root growth of crops.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The soil wetting agent market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as the wider application of soil wetting agent in improving the health of the turf and other agricultural crops by the growers. The increasing agricultural crop production in most of the developing countries and the application of surfactants to increase crop yield are expecting a rise in the demand for agricultural wetting agents. Furthermore, in the agriculture sector, soil wetting agents are in high demand due to effective crop performance and high yield requisites, which in turn, makes agricultural wetting agents as one of the prominent business opportunities for the market players. However, lack of proper knowledge among farmers towards the efficient application of these agents may impact on the growth of the soil wetting agent market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the agrochemical industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Soil Wetting Agent Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the soil wetting agent market with detailed market segmentation by end-use product, form, application, and geography. The global soil wetting agent market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soil wetting agent market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soil wetting agent market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and end-use product. On the basis of form, the soil wetting agent market is segmented into liquid and granular. Based on application, soil wetting agent market is segmented into turf care and agriculture. The soil wetting agent market on the basis of the end-use product is classified into crop protection products, fertilizers, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global soil wetting agent market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The soil wetting agent market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the soil wetting agent market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the soil wetting agent market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global soil wetting agent market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from soil wetting agent market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for soil wetting agent in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the soil wetting agent market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the soil wetting agent market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Nufarm Limited

ADS Agrotech Private Limited

Brett-Young Seeds Limited

Geoponics Corp.

Grow More, Inc.

MD Biocoals Pvt. Ltd.

Milliken Chemical

Seasol International Pty Ltd

Wilbur-Ellis Company

