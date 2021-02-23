Ion Exchange Resins Market 2021| Research, Share, Size, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Ion exchange resins are porous and light solids, typically prepared in the beads, form of granules, or sheets. When submerged in the solution, the resin absorbs the solution and swell. The rising population and increasing urbanization across the globe are expected to create demand for more water and food resources that are safe for consumption. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for ion exchange resin as these products are widely used in Industrial water treatment so as to discard dissolved ionic contaminants from water. Moreover, the rising demand for these resins in industries such as semiconductors, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industry is driving the ion exchange market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising awareness towards softening and purification of water in industrial applications is anticipated to play a vital role in driving ion exchange resins market growth over the forecast period. Ion exchange resins have the capability to discard organic compounds, chlorine, and radioactive elements such as thorium, uranium, and lanthanum resulting in increasing application scope in food & beverage, chemical processing, power generation, wastewater treatment, mining, and electronics. Increasing the aforementioned application industries are anticipated to fuel ion exchange resins market growth over the forecast period to a greater extent.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ion exchange resins with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and end use industry. The global ion exchange resins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ion exchange resins market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ion exchange resins market is segmented on the basis of type into cationic resins, anionic resins, others. On the basis of application the ion exchange resins market is segmented into water and non-water. On the basis of end use industry the global ion exchange resins market is segmented into power, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, electrical and electronics, metal and mining, others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global ion exchange resins market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ion exchange resins market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ion exchange resins market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ion exchange resins market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the ion exchange resins market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from ion exchange resins market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ion exchange resins in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ion exchange resins market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the ion exchange resins market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Purolite Corporation

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Thermax Limited

Ion Exchange (India) LTD.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novasep Holding

Sunresin New Materials Co. LTD.

Suqing Group

