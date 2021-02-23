Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market 2021| Growth Factors, Regional and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is an innovative type of bead foam that is primarily used in the automotive and industrial packaging applications. These products have some distinctive properties such as impact resistance, excellent energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, thermal insulation, etc. EPP foams are extensively used in the industrial packaging owing to its flexibility, and the cushioning capability gives promicing security to the complex shapes. These products are of two types depending upon their densities high-density EPP grade and low-density EPP grade. The high-density EPP grade foams are used in the passenger safety parts in the automotive bumpers and several other automotive applications. Mostly, in the industrial packaging low density, EPP foams are used.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The key factors which are expected to increase polypropylene (EPP) foam market growth over the forecast period are the increasing demand for cars that are lightweight and the growing awareness of the environmental concerns. The automotive industry is developing at a faster pace owing to the rise of production capacity and increase in demand for automobiles, hence the global EPP market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Several industries, such as consumer products, aerospace, packaging, etc. have a huge demand for the EPP foam due to its properties such as recyclability and its lightweight. The EPP foam is used in automotive parts that are crash-prone as it gives excellent strength but is also lightweight in nature, and it also has enhanced absorption properties.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented on the basis of type low density, high density, porous PP. On the basis of application the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market is segmented into automotive, packaging, consumer goods, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

JSP Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Woodbridge

Automa Multi Styrene

Clark Foam Products

