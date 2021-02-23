Composite Film Market 2021| Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Trends by Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The strength to weight ratio in the composite films is higher than aluminum or steel, which has increased its demand in several end-use industries. Weight reduction has become an essential aspect of manufacturing industries such as aviation and automobiles. Several companies are already adopting composite films to decrease overall weight and increase the efficiency of the final product. Moreover, composite films can withstand lightning strikes, which is boosting its demand in commercial aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus 350. About 50 percent of this aricraft body is made with composite films.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Epoxy resin films are popular amongst end-use industries such as automobile and aerospace & defance. Compared to other resin types, epoxy resin holds several superior properties, including enhanced physical & mechanical properties such as strength, flexibility, durability, lightweight, and stability. Autoclave has high demand as it helps in producing high-value composite films and is widely used in the aerospace industry to fabricate high strength-to-weight ratio parts for aircraft. North America composite film market is anticipated to grow at a higher pace, owing to the growing economies of Canada and United States. The presence of prominent players, and expanding automotive and aerospace & defense industries is also expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in this region.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Composite Film Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the composite film with detailed market segmentation by resin film type, resin film type, function, end use industries. The global composite film market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading composite film market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global composite film market is segmented on the basis of resin film type into epoxy, others. On the basis of curing type the composite film market is segmented into autoclave, and out-of-autoclave. On the basis of function the global composite film market is also segmented into lightning strike protection surface protection, and others. Moreover, the global composite film market is segmented by end use industries into aerospace and defense, automotive, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global composite film market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The composite film market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the composite film market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the composite film market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the composite film market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from composite film market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for composite film in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the composite film market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the composite film market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

Henkel AG. and Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

Gurit

Solvay

Toray Industries, Inc.

Socomore

Park Aerospace Corp.

Axiom Materials Inc.

Northern Composites, LLC.

