Conjugate Vaccine Market: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Global Conjugate Vaccines Market Research Report, By Type (Haemophilus B, Monovalent, Multivalent, And Others), By Indication (Influenza, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, And Others) By End Users (Pediatrics And Adults) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

Conjugates vaccines are formed by covalently bonding a weak antigen to the strong antigen, it boosts the hosts’ immune response. Major conjugate vaccines are haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, pneumococcal vaccine, and meningococcal vaccine. Vaccines are given to children to prevent transmission of diseases through infections and seasonal variation. Young children are more susceptible to infection that drives growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support is expected to fuel the market’s growth during the forecast period. The effectiveness of vaccine conjugates and need more advanced research, which may hinder the growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The global Conjugates Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Players in Conjugate Vaccine Market

Some of the key players in the global market are GlaxoSmithKline plc. Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S), Fablife. (India), SutroVax Inc.(U.S), Sanofi Pasteur SA.(France), Pfizer Inc. (U.S), Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China), IDT Biologics GmbH, GreenSignal Bio Pharma Limited (India), Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), and Bavarian Nordic(US).

Segmentation

The global conjugate vaccine is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end users. On the basis type it is segmented into Haemophilus B, monovalent, multivalent, and others. On the basis of indication, it is segmented into Influenza, Pneumococcal, Meningococcal, and others. On the basis of end users, it is segmented into pediatrics and adults.

Regional Analysis

The global conjugate vaccine market consists of four regions which includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

America is the largest market in the world due to the major initiatives taken by the government for vaccination against numerous diseases as well as excellent management of public awareness programs. Europe is the second largest market owing to increasing emphasis on and availability of funds for research and development. Moreover, advances in medical science, awareness about vaccination against more and more diseases than in the past are major driving factors for the growth of this market. Increasing vaccination programs by government, increase in the geriatric population, government’s initiatives and increase in research and development activities together favor growth of this market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to governments in developing countries of Asia Pacific undertaking various vaccinations programs to educate people about vaccination. For instance, India is expected to be the fastest growing market in this region due to government focusing more on research and development in life sciences domain. The market shows steady growth in Middle East & Africa due to the demand of vaccine conjugates which is less than other regions across the globe.

