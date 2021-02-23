Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market Information: By Diagnosis (Genetic Testing, Electron Microscopy, and other), By Treatment (Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, others), and By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers, and others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD) is a type of respiratory tract infections that affects the motility functions of cilia in various organs and cells of the human body. The organ system that is primarily affected in this disease is the respiratory system, where cilia beat continuously to remove mucus that traps inhaled pollutants and pathogens.

The major symptoms are sinuses, chronic nasal congestion, runny nose with mucus and pus discharge, and chronic sinus infections. In rare cases, it may lead to ear damage. Currently, no particular treatment available in the market, which acts as an opportunity to market players, which, in turn, will drive the growth in the assessment period. Moreover, increasing prevalence of respiratory tract infections will also drive the market growth.

The global Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Players in the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Market

Some of the key players in the global market are AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva UK Limited, Masimo Corporation (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Portex Division of Smith Industries Medical System, Teruma Medical Corporation, HTL STREFA SA, Greinier Bio One International GmBH., F. Hoffman La Roche AG, Bayer AG., Acare Technology Co., Medline Industries Inc., Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Allied Healthcare Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., and others.

Segmentation

The global primary ciliary dyskinesia market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into genetic testing, electron microscopy, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is categorized into drug treatment, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, others. On the basis of drug treatment, it is further segmented into clarithromycin, erythromycin and azithromycin, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global primary ciliary dyskinesia market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is the leading market across the globe on account of constantly increasing respiratory tract diseases patient population, increasing number of cases in children, and increasing government support for research in healthcare domain and it is likely to flourish the Americas market over the review period.

Europe holds the second position in the market due to development in healthcare domain. Countries such as Germany and France are investing more in research & development to develop new treatment methods for various respiratory rare diseases. Moreover, according to OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) (2015), average per capita health spending in France has increased since 2011, the share of GDP allocated to health spending (excluding capital expenditure) in France was 10.9% in 2014, which will boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing PCD market owing to the concentration of emerging player and focus of established market leaders in this region. Moreover, developing countries such as India, and china are focusing more on research & development and minimizing barriers for drug approval, which will boost the market growth in this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa owns the minimum market share of the PCD market due to less development in healthcare services such as new and advanced diagnosis & treatment methods in healthcare domain.

