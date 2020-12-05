Energy Management Information Systems Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Energy Management Information Systems market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy Management Information Systems market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Owing to the increasing use of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, and supporting government policies and incentives associated with energy efficiency, the market is expected to witness considerable growth in the future. Currently, the world faces the problem of energy security and inefficient access to electricity because of which various initiatives are being taken to effectively manage the energy sources. Due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding extinction of conventional energy sources, it is necessary to shift toward the use of renewable energy sources. These concerns call for efficient energy management, which has prompted many countries to generate electricity through renewable sources. China emerged as the leader in the installed renewable energy capacity industry in 2016, with a combined capacity of 545.21 gigawatt. However, lack of skilled personnel challenges the market from growing exponentially.

The increasing demand for energy efficiency in the manufacturing sector, increasing installation of renewables in the industry, and rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms are driving the Energy management system market globally.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Energy Management Information Systems Market

The global Energy Management Information Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 66920 million by 2026, from US$ 58890 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Energy Management Information Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Energy Management Information Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Metals and Mining

Utilities

Data Centers

Others

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Energy Management Information Systems market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Etap

Wartsila

Rockwell Automation

Hitachi Consulting

Navigant Consulting

N.V. Nuon

Pepco Energy Services

IBM

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems

Honeywell International

Broadcom

Tendril

Utilities Direct

EnergyCAP

EnerNOC

Elster

Dynamic Energy Systems

Echelon

Ecobee

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Energy Management Information Systems market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Energy Management Information Systems market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Energy Management Information Systems market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Energy Management Information Systems market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Energy Management Information Systems market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Energy Management Information Systems market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Energy Management Information Systems industry?

