Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Barrier Material in China, including the following market information:

China PVDC Barrier Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China PVDC Barrier Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China PVDC Barrier Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China PVDC Barrier Material Market 2019 (%)

The global PVDC Barrier Material market was valued at 1285.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1407.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the PVDC Barrier Material market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVDC Barrier Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVDC Barrier Material production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

China PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua

Solvay

Nantong SKT

