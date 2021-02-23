By 2024, Ethanolamines Market Size will surpass USD 800 million

Asia Pacific Ethanolamines Market share will grow to over 40% by 2014 and will be driven by demand from China, India, ASEAN and many agricultural sectors in the region.

U.S. Ethanolamines Market size will witness significant growth in the forecast period, and represents the majority of North America revenue generation.

TEA are used as intermediates in surface active agents, bathroom products, cement additives, cutting oils, photographic film developing, corrosion inhibitors, as dispersant for dyes, shellac, rubber latex and casein; and also as sequestering agents. With a wide range of applications, these products have exhibited tremendous demand and are likely to maintain a significant ethanolamines market share over the next decade.

Key insights from the report include:

Global ethanolamines market size is poised to exceed USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of over 4%.

Agrochemicals, surfactants, natural gas, cement processing and chemical intermediates are the major driving application segments. Herbicides and surfactants generated approximately USD 1.5 billion in global revenue and are likely to be the major application segments for the ethanolamine market size in the coming years.

Diethanolamines and triethanolamines are likely to show relatively rapid growth in the ethanolamines product market and accounted for over 70% of the total ethanolamines demand by product in 2015.

Strong integration trends across the value chain along with fragmented market with market consolidation within a few players is likely to increase the competition among major players and drive growth.

Chapter 4 Ethanolamines Product Insights

4.1 Ethanolamines market share by product, 2015 & 2024

4.2 Monoethanolamines (MEA)

4.2.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.2.2 Global Ethanolamines market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.3 Diethanolamines (DEA)

4.3.1 Global Ethanolamines market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Global market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

4.4 Triethanolamines (TEA)

4.3.1 Global market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3.2 Global Ethanolamines market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

The Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, INEOS Group Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Huntsman Corporation, China Petroleum &Chemical Corporation and BASF-YPC Company Limited are some of the major companies operating in the industry. Growth strategies center around product diversification and penetration into new or untapped applications in order to reach a wider customer base and to ensure considerable portfolio.

