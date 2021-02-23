Expansion Valves Market Insights by Industry Demand, New Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis, and Application Forecast 2021-2027

An expansion valve is a throttling device that is used in refrigeration and air conditioning systems. The expansion valve controls the amount of refrigerant released into the evaporator, thereby controlling superheat and leading to highly efficient working of the compressor and the air conditioning plant. The expansion valve also prevents the flooding of the refrigerant to the compressor ensuring that the plant runs safely without any risk of breakage of the compressor.

The market for expansion valves is mainly run by the industrial equipment sector, automobile sector and consumer goods sector. The automobiles sector is important for the growth of the market for expansion valves. The air conditioner system more likely becomes the prime accessory for the vehicles as the consumers are attracted more towards leisure, thereby increasing the demand for air conditioners aiding to the market growth of expansion valves.

Here we have listed the top Expansion Valves Market companies in the world:

1. EMERSON Climate Technologies

2. Aashinita Engineering

3. Fujikoki America

4. Danfoss Industrial Automation

5. Bothra Electric and Refrigeration Company

6. Armstrong International

7. CASTEL

8. Parker Hannifin

9. ACTROL

10. SANHUA

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

