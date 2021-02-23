Mobile Backhaul Fronthaul Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market is growing at a progressive growth rate due to rising usage of 5 G technology. The integration of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul is combined with 5G transport Network for allowing flexible, reconfigurable, software defined transport architecture. Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul creates a network which can support various functions between antenna and packet core. This Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul combination also evolves Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Cloud RAN (CRAN). These are used to target data canter that can be configured to provide support to functions that are deployed in the network.

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul can be of two type in which Fronthaul means the connection between the cell tower radio and mobile network control backbone. Backhaul is used to create link between base station and the core wired network, and is often fiber or coax, and in some cases broadband, proprietary wireless links. These Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul along with different architecture are requires for accommodating cost efficient, backwards compatible, dense deployment of network infrastructure necessary to provide the broadband, low latency demands for 5G systems.

Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul is the increasing need of these technologies such as Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul for proper network connections. The Fronthaul is implemented with DWDM/CWDM technology in order to maximize utilization of the fiber and to minimize installation cost. Fronthaul Based networks allow operators to map mobile technologies to available spectrum without the need to care about the connectivity network.

At present, deployed Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul networks are point-to-point links aided by grey transceivers. But with the increasing number of fiber connections, either leasing or laying new fibers might be economically challenging. Also, Mobile Fronthaul networks are new and environmental constraints.

Recent Development

In February, 2017—Infinera, a technology provider has launched new Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul solutions for optical transport which will support 5G wireless network. The company has designed the systems to support the low latency, synchronization accuracy, configuration flexibility, and openness that Infinera believes mobile networks will require.

In September 2016, Zhone Technologies, a fiber access transformation solution provider has acquired DASAN Network Solutions, Inc., a network solution provider. This acquisition will help Zhone Technologies to provide solutions in areas such as broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching, Passive optical LAN and software defined networks.

Key Players

In Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market there are many players some of them are Ericsson, Ciena, LS Networks, Nokia Networks, RCR Wireless, Infinera, Omnitron Systems, and others.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul market due to presence of large solution providers and market players in these region. Moreover the advantages of using Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul for 4G and 5G technology is increasing the adoption of Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul.

Asia –Pacific is also increasingly adopting Mobile Backhaul & Fronthaul technologies with the entry of major & established players.

