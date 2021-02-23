Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for GPON Technology Market

GPON Technology: Introduction

With continuous advancements of networking technology, there is a rise in the usage of Ethernet PON (EPON) and Gigabit PON (GPON) as they bring improvement in data transmission distance and presents an increase in bandwidth compared with APON and BPON. GPON is a version of passive optical networks (PONs) used for internet access voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), and digital TV delivery in metropolitan areas. GPON is defined by ITU-T recommendation series G.984. The components of GPON system include the optical line terminal (OLT), the transmitting media (cabling and components), the fibre optical splitter and the optical network terminal (ONT).

GPON application areas include fiber to the desktop (FTTD) application, where GPON is distributed via single-mode, simplex optical fiber connectors and passive optical splitter. GPON technology has the benefits of cost saving for moving, adding or other network changes, low price per port on passive components, easy installation and low installation costs.

GPON Technology: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing demand for high-speed broadband services, increasing number of data, video, and voice services users and demand for scalability in mobile backhaul networks are the major factors driving the growth of GPON of technology market. Moreover factors such as high demand for GPON for triple-play services and advancements in GPON technology are resulting in the growth of GPON technology.

However, lack of qualified professionals in advanced security services and deficient knowledge regarding advanced cyber security threats are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of GPON Technology.

GPON Technology: Segmentation

GPON Technology can be segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, vertical and region wise. On the basis of component, it can be further segmented into optical line terminal and optical network terminal. On the basis of technology, market is further segmented into 2.5G PON, XG-PON, XGS-PON, NG-PON2. By application, this market can be sub-segmented into FTTH, other FTTx and mobile backhaul. On the basis of vertical GPON technology market can be further segmented into Telecommunications, Healthcare, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Residential and Commercial Industries. Region wise, GPON Technology can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

GPON Technology: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region is holds the largest market share in GPON technology market due to huge customer base of network services and high penetration of 4G and 5G services. North America holds significant market share in GPON technology owing to high network services and technology adoption in this region. Region such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are the potential markets for GPON technology increasing investment of telecom companies and rise in subscription base of FTTH users.

GPON Technology: Key Players

Cisco, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, FiberHome, Calix, ADTRAN, DASAN Zhone, NEC, Allied Telesis, Iskratel, Unizyx, and Alphion are some of the key players in GPON Technology.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

GPON Technology Segments

GPON Technology Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012-2016

GPON Technology Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for GPON Technology

GPON Technology Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in GPON Technology

GPON Technology

Value Chain of GPON technology

GPON Technology Drivers and Restraints

