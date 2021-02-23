Solid State Lighting Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

Solid State Lighting Market: Introduction

Technological changes have led to a scenario where high heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as electrical filaments, plasma, gas etc. are replaced by less heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLEDs) etc. Henceforth, lighting generation by making use of filament, gas etc. as a source have also witnessed a transition to LEDs, OLEDs etc. sources.

Solid state lighting is a process of generating light by making use of semiconductor LEDs, OLEDs etc. as a source of illumination. Greater resistance to shocks & vibrations, enhanced quality light output, smaller & flexible lighting fixtures and longer life span of the product are some of the added advantages of solid state lighting over conventional brittle glass tubes/bulbs etc.

Solid State Lightings are widely adopted and used in traffic lights, train marker lights, remote controls, building exteriors, parking lot lights, vehicle lights etc. Initiations from government are also witnessed for the adoption of solid state lighting.

Get going with sample of Solid State Lighting market report!https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/samples/20353

Solid State Lighting Market: Drivers and Challenges

A high adoption of LED, OLED, and PLED technology in replacement of filaments, gas etc. is expected to drive the overall growth of solid state lighting. The rate of replacement of light emission using filaments, gas etc, sources with LEDs, OLED, PLEDs etc., furthermore, justifies the growth of solid state lighting market. Global expansion of semiconductor industry simultaneously boosts the demand of solid state lighting, acting as a primary driver for the global solid state lighting market. Additionally, increasing applications of solid state lighting in various industries is driving the growth of Solid State Lighting market.

The primary factor hampering the growth of solid state lighting is its high costs. Additionally, the inefficiency of solid state lighting in heat sensitive applications also acts a restraint for solid state lighting market.

Want a sneak peek into the Solid State Lighting market? Access the “Table Of Content” of Solid State Lighting market report !https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/toc/20353

Solid State Lighting Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.

Planning to enter the arena of Solid State Lighting market? Prebook our Solid State Lighting market report !https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20353

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/