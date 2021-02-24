 PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026  

Anti-block masterbatch is made by several kinds of high effect special additives to mix together and through specific technical process. This kind of masterbatch can enhance the products anti-block property, and lubricant property.

When Anti-block masterbatch is used, one layer of lubricant film will occur and cover the plastic products surface. Meanwhile one microcosmic concavo-convex frame will be formed on the plastic product surface. By this way, it is distinctly to reduce the adhesion effect of plastic products.

PET Type antiblock masterbatch means the carrier is mainly PET resin and it is primarily used in the PET film and sheet industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch in China, including the following market information:

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market 2019 (%)

The global PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Organic Type

Inorganic Type

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

PET Film

PET Sheet

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China PET Type Antiblock Masterbatch Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

SUKANO

Gabriel-Chemie

Schulman

Setas

CONSTAB

Clariant

Spearepet

YILDIZ

Plastika Kritis S.A

Cromex

Colorwen

VIBA

Dongguan Jishuo

Shantou Best Science

