Dried Mango Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Analysis, Research, Review, Applications and Forecast to 2026

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Three Squirrels

Natierra

Peeled Snacks

Made in Nature

Essential Living Foods

7D

WEL-B

Dried mango is processed from fresh mango. Dried mango is beneficial to stomach, vomiting and anti-halation. Therefore, mango is effective for vertigo, Meniere's syndrome, high blood dizziness, nausea and vomiting. The edible part of mango contains 0.6% crude protein, 13% total sugar, 0.3% total acid, 0.4% mineral, and contains 180 mg of potassium, 15 mg of calcium, 18 mg of magnesium, and phosphorus per 100 g of fresh pulp. 15 mg, VC25-50 mg, β-carotene 500～5 000μg, thiamine 50μg, riboflavin 60μg, niacin 800μg, in addition, mango contains 30～126mg free amino acids (including 8 essential amino acids) ), the content of β-carotene is high, ranking first among tropical fruits. Dried Mango Breakdown Data by Type:

No Sugar Add Type

Low Sugar Type

Dried Mango Breakdown Data by Application:

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks