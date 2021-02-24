Global Dates Fruits Market 2021 with top countries Data : Recovering From Covid-19 Outbreak | Know More About Brand Players

360 Research Reports has released a new report on Dates Fruits Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Dates Fruits Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Dates Fruits market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Dates Fruits market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Al Foah

Al Barakah Dates Factory

Hadiklaim Date Growers

Maghadi Dates

Ario

Egyptian Export Center

GNS Pakistan

Barari Group

Haifa Dates

ALMoosawi Group

Atul Rajasthan Date Palm

Green Diamond Company

Mariani Packing Company

Pariz Dates

Dates are sweet fruits product of the date palm, a tree native to the Middle East and Africa. Date palms grow thick clusters of date fruits below their fronds. Unripe date fruits are green in color, and but they slowly turn yellow-orange as they mature. Fully ripe dates are a rich brown color with thick, glossy, sticky skin. The center of the sweet date flesh contains a small pit. While they are high in natural sugar, they also rich in various nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Dates are mainly classified into the following types: Conventional and Organic. Conventional Date is the most widely used type which takes up about 87.59 % of the total in 2017 in Global market. Dates Fruits Breakdown Data by Type:

Conventional

Organic Dates Fruits Breakdown Data by Application:

Whole Date product

Date Syrup

Date Paste