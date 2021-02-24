1-Butene Market with Top countries Data : Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2021-2026

360 Research Reports has released a new report on 1-Butene Market, The report is full of crucial insights on the market which will help the clients in making correct business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for 1-Butene Market to figure out and study market requirements, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand scenario, the competitive market scene, challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players.

This report studies the 1-Butene market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global 1-Butene market competition by top manufacturers:

Evonik

Shell

ExxonMobil

CP Chemical

Praxair

Mitsui Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Tonen Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

Sabic

Jam

Petro Rabigh

OPaL

Qatar Chemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PTT

CNPC

1-Butene, also known as Butene-1 orα-Butylene, is a linear alpha-olefin. It is a flammable and colorless gas at room temperature. 1-Butene can be manufactured by the dimerization of ethylene or the separation from crude C4 stream. As an important chemical raw materials, 1-Butene is widely used in the production of polybutylene, maleic anhydride, butanol and so on. The 1-butene manufacturer are distributed in North America , Asia and Europe. Shell, Evonik and ExxonMobil are the top three manufacturers of 1-butene. Shell led the 1-butene market with 22.20% production market share in 2014, while Evonik and ExxonMobil captured 15.82% and 11.49% market share respectively. 1-Butene Breakdown Data by Type:

Crude C4 Seperation

Ethylene Dimerization

1-Butene Breakdown Data by Application:

Polyethylene

Secondary Butyl Alcohol(SBA)