Vehicle Motor Oil Market Size 2021 with Top countries Data : Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2026

SHELL

EXXONMOBIL

BP-CASTROL

CNPC

SINOPEC

CHEVRON

TOTAL

SINOLK

FUCHS

COSMO

VALVOLINE

IDEMITSU KOSAN

CONOCOPHILLIPS

PDVSA

Motor oil, engine oil, or engine lubricant is any of various substances comprising base oils enhanced with additives, particularly antiwear additive plus detergents, dispersants and, for multi-grade oils viscosity index improvers. Motor oil is used for lubrication of internal combustion engines. The main function of motor oil is to reduce friction and wear on moving parts and to clean the engine from sludge (one of the functions of dispersants) and varnish (detergents). It also neutralizes acids that originate from fuel and from oxidation of the lubricant (detergents), improves sealing of piston rings, and cools the engine by carrying heat away from moving parts.

Semi-Synthetic Oil

Synthetic Oil

Ordinary Motor Oil Vehicle Motor Oil Breakdown Data by Application:

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry