1-Nonene Market 2021 with Top countries Data : Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2026

Jiangsu Jiafeng Chemical

ChemChina

1-Nonene, also known as propylene trimer, is a branched olefin produced by the polymerisation of propylene. It is an alkene with the molecular formula C9H18. 1-Nonene is a clear, flammable liquid. 1-Nonene is a branched olefin produced by the chemical linking (oligomerization) of propylene and is also commonly referred to as propylene trimer. It is mainly used to produce isodecyl alcohol, neodecanoic acid, nonylphenol and isononyl mercaptan which are used to produce plasticizers, surfactants, coating components, paint driers, and polymerization modifiers and so on. Exxon Mobil, Shell, Braskem and so on are the major players of 1-nonene for the time being.

Produce Isodecyl Alcohol

Produce Neodecanoic Acid

Produce Nonylphenol