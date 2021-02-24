Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Analysis 2021: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Size, Statistics, Industry Growth Rate And Forecasts Till 2025

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Key Players

Alfa Wassermann S.p.A (Italy), Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A (Ireland), KannaLife Sciences, Inc., Ocer Therapeutics, Inc., Rebiotix Inc. (U.S.), Spherium Biomed S.L., and Umecrine Cognition AB (Sweden) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Overt hepatic encephalopathy, globally.

Hepatic encephalopathy is a disorder that occurs by a buildup of toxins in the brain which cause advance liver disease. People affected with hepatic encephalopathy get changed in their behavior, mood, speech, sleep, or the way they move. On the base of severity, hepatic encephalopathy is divided into two broad categories that is covert hepatic encephalopathy and overt hepatic encephalopathy. Overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) is the condition which is associated with increasing rates of hospitalizations and mortality, and poor quality of life. 40% of patients with cirrhosis during their clinical care develop overt hepatic encephalopathy. The factors that causes overt hepatic encephalopathy during advanced liver disease are infected, gastrointestinal bleeding, metabolic disturbance, and receipt of sedative medications. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 30-50% of patient with cirrhosis have a chance to develop overt hepatic encephalopathy. Additionally, owing to overt hepatic encephalopathy, there is the negative impact on the health related quality of life of the patient.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market – Overview

The global overt hepatic encephalopathy market is showing the moderate growth; mainly due to increase in patient population suffering with cirrhosis disease. Moreover, increase in consumption of alcohol also increase the prevalence of cirrhosis around the globe. According to World Health Organization (WHO), Alcohol consumption causes 20% to 50% of cirrhosis disease, epilepsy, poisonings, road traffic accidents, violence and several types of cancer.

Companies are showing much interest toward the overt hepatic encephalopathy market, as they feel there are huge opportunities and gaps between the market demand and supply of effective treatment. Liver transplant is the major cure consider in the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy. Thus, there is the lot of scope for companies to introduce better drugs which help to cure the disease. However, XIFAXAN 550, the drug in the market for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy but they have few limitation, which generate the demand for a cost effective treatment. According to World Health Organization, (WHO), in 2015, around 887 000 deaths occurs globally, mostly from complications from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Report also suggest that, in some people, the hepatitis B virus can also cause a chronic liver infection that can later develop into cirrhosis, which turm into liver cancer.

Many companies such as, Alfa Wassermann S.p.A, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals S.p.A, KannaLife Sciences Inc., Ocer Therapeutics, Inc., Rebiotix Inc., Spherium Biomed S.L., and Umecrine Cognition AB are working to introduce best treatment in the market. All these development help market to get quality treatment and fulfill unmet requirement.

Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Market – Regional Analysis

The market of overt hepatic encephalopathy is much higher in the Americas region. There is huge population suffering with liver diseases. According to reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016, around 3.9 million people are diagnosed with liver disease that is approx. 1.6% of adults in the United States. Additionally, report suggests that 38,170 deaths occur owing to liver disease. Increase in prevalence of overt hepatic encephalopathy with increasing demand for the better treatment has boosted the growth of the market.

Europe is also considered a huge market for overt hepatic encephalopathy players, owing to the increasing prevalence of overt hepatic encephalopathy, increasing government support, and well developed technology. Moreover, increase in the incidence of high overt hepatic encephalopathy owing to consumption of alcohol also fuelling the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas, countries like India and China of Asia Pacific region are considered to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of huge population suffering with overt hepatic encephalopathy, additionally they are open to adopt new treatment option from a developed country, this gap between the developed and developing countries present significant growth opportunities for the overt hepatic encephalopathy market players in the coming years. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa are the low growing market due to his incapability of investment.

