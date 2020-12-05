AI writing assistants software automates and uses machine learning via the writing process, it helps in the research, grammar, tone checking and localization. This language processing programming is used to provide suggestions and content related to the text put up in the writing section. This software provides helps in the slow process of writing content, there are various types of AI writing assistant software available.

A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title “Global AI Writing Assistant Software Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Major Players in This Report Include

Grammarly, Inc. (United States), Skillroads (United States), Ginger Software, Inc (United States), Textio, Inc. (United States), Cognifyd (United States), Frase, Inc. (United States), Resure Technology (United States), Cortx (United States), QORDOBA (United States) and Saleswhale, Inc. (United States)

Market Trend

Emerging AI Writing Assistant Contributing to the Cybersecurity

Market Drivers

Demand for Artificial Intelligence Technology in Writing

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in the AI Writing Assistant Software

The Global AI Writing Assistant Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Household Use, Commercial Use, Other), Pricing Option (Free Trial, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One Time License), Platform (Desktop, Smartphones, Laptop, Others), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

